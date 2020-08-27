A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: SVMK Inc. (SVMK), Uxin Limited (UXIN)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares are 38.67% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.62% or $1.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +165.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -3.54% down YTD and 26.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.38% and 7.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 18, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the SVMK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Berenberg had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 21, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $24.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.44. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 9.69.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.03, up 22.10% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 105 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,366,620 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,677,328. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 146,914 and 504,091 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clifford Deborah, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 15,020 shares worth $0.34 million at $22.56 per share on Aug 19. The Director had earlier sold another 3,000 SVMK shares valued at $69000.0 on Aug 20. The shares were sold at $23.00 per share. Blum Lora D (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) sold 3,644 shares at $22.59 per share on Aug 19 for a total of $82330.0 while Cantieri Rebecca, (Chief People Officer) sold 2,974 shares on Aug 19 for $67191.0 with each share fetching $22.59.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN), on the other hand, is trading around $1.11 with a market cap of $321.42M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Uxin Limited (UXIN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UXIN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -83.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $308.39 million. This represented a -2002.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.97 on the year-over-year period, growing to $6.90 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $373.88 million from $984.53 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$58.08 million, significantly higher than the -$332.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$58.13 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uxin Limited having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 37.4 million shares worth more than $53.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 98.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the investment firm holding over 10.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.41 million and represent 26.51% of shares outstanding.