A peek at Anaplan Inc. (PLAN): Who has invested in It?

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is 10.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.04 and a high of $63.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLAN stock was last observed hovering at around $47.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.33%.

Currently trading at $58.15, the stock is 26.30% and 25.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.69 million and changing 21.60% at the moment leaves the stock 23.84% off its SMA200. PLAN registered 0.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.82.

The stock witnessed a 30.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.02%, and is 22.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) has around 1601 employees, a market worth around $7.86B and $376.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.31% and -8.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.00%).

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anaplan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $108.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.90% year-over-year.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Top Institutional Holders

342 institutions hold shares in Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), with 10.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.91% while institutional investors hold 89.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.36M, and float is at 125.09M with Short Float at 12.23%. Institutions hold 82.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.37 million shares valued at $515.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the PLAN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Coatue Management, LLC with 8.63 million shares valued at $391.12 million to account for 6.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tiger Global Management, LLC which holds 6.8 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $308.15 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 6.68 million with a market value of $302.81 million.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CALDERONI FRANK, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CALDERONI FRANK sold 52,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $46.15 per share for a total of $2.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Anaplan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that CALDERONI FRANK (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the PLAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, CALDERONI FRANK (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $42.31 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 60,000 shares of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN).