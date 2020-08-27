A peek at VEREIT Inc. (VER): Who has invested in It?

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) is -27.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.56 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The VER stock was last observed hovering at around $6.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $7.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -34.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is 0.88% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.65 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -8.73% off its SMA200. VER registered -29.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.97M.

The stock witnessed a 2.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.29%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $7.18B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.85. Profit margin for the company is -48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.47% and -34.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEREIT Inc. (VER) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VEREIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $283.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Top Institutional Holders

631 institutions hold shares in VEREIT Inc. (VER), with 3.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 95.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 94.90% of the Float.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at VEREIT Inc. (VER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Thomas W, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Roberts Thomas W sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 17 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

VEREIT Inc. (VER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading 16.51% up over the past 12 months. The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is -33.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.