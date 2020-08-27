Amcor plc (AMCR) Is Up 1.01% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is 1.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.80 and a high of $11.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $11.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.98% off the consensus price target high of $12.88 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -15.26% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.95, the stock is 0.32% and 2.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 10.86% off its SMA200. AMCR registered 11.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.75%.

The stock witnessed a 2.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.50%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Amcor plc (AMCR) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $17.50B and $12.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.22 and Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.79% and -5.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Amcor plc (AMCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amcor plc (AMCR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.59B, and float is at 1.57B with Short Float at 2.66%.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Konieczny Peter, the company’s President, Amcor Flexibles. SEC filings show that Konieczny Peter sold 48,989 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $11.25 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Amcor plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Roegner Eric V (President,Amcor Rigid Plastics) bought a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $5.93 per share for $9493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1100.0 shares of the AMCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Roegner Eric V (President,Amcor Rigid Plastics) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $5.93 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 70,000 shares of Amcor plc (AMCR).