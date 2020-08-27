Analysts suggest 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) could spike 26.92% in a year

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is 240.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $30.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $21.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.61%.

Currently trading at $24.70, the stock is 5.64% and 5.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.4 million and changing 17.12% at the moment leaves the stock 65.81% off its SMA200. VNET registered 246.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.83.

The stock witnessed a 7.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.81%, and is 10.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.95% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) has around 2295 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $579.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 291.44% and -18.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Analyst Forecasts

21Vianet Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $178.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.10% year-over-year.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 50.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.59M, and float is at 82.82M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 50.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 7.08 million shares valued at $168.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the VNET Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 6.02 million shares valued at $143.69 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 2.67 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $63.64 million, while Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $63.59 million.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA) that is trading -22.48% down over the past 12 months. Cardtronics plc (CATM) is -22.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.24% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.