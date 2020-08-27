Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW), Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)

DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) shares are 52.94% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +243.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.21% down YTD and 70.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.50% and -25.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,116,460 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 54. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 413,793 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ault & Company, Inc., a See Remark at the company, bought 518 shares worth $409.0 at $0.79 per share on Nov 22. The See Remark had earlier bought another 1,482 DPW shares valued at $1260.0 on Nov 26. The shares were bought at $0.85 per share. SMITH ROBERT O (Director) sold 54 shares at $2.29 per share on Sep 27 for a total of $123.0 while Gu Ding, (10% Owner) bought 10,000 shares on Sep 20 for $27000.0 with each share fetching $2.70.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.48 with a market cap of $105.01M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RMTI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -55.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.5 million. This represented a 59.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $58.59 million from $66.83 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $13.26 million while total current assets were at $51.54 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$16.15 million, significantly lower than the -$15.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$16.44 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Rockwell Medical Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 202,970 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,370 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.83M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.50% with a share float percentage of 60.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rockwell Medical Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.6 million shares worth more than $8.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.15 million and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.