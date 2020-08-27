Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Urban One Inc. (UONE), Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares are 92.98% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.14% or -$0.59 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +311.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -92.80% down YTD and 197.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.10% and -72.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.90. The forecasts give the Urban One Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.0% or 35.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,484,988 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,356,901. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 778,129 and 2,356,901 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCNEILL BRIAN W, a Director at the company, sold 200,000 shares worth $0.56 million at $2.80 per share on Jun 23. The Director had earlier sold another 94,335 UONE shares valued at $0.3 million on Jun 24. The shares were sold at $3.19 per share. HUGHES CATHERINE L (Chairperson and Secretary) sold 269,882 shares at $3.22 per share on Jun 23 for a total of $0.87 million while Thompson Peter, (CFO/EVP) sold 65,098 shares on Jun 22 for $0.22 million with each share fetching $3.35.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), on the other hand, is trading around $5.77 with a market cap of $3.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hecla Mining Company (HL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.48 million. This represented a 85.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $166.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.6 billion from $2.76 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $42.45 million, significantly higher than the $8.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $11.76 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Hecla Mining Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 2,160,537 shares. Insider sales totaled 442,497 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.73M shares after the latest sales, with 17.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.50% with a share float percentage of 519.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hecla Mining Company having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 48.52 million shares worth more than $158.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 48.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.83 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.