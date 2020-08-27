Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 86.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1626.03 and a high of $3380.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $3346.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 95.36% off its average median price target of $3700.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.05% off the consensus price target high of $4200.00 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are -30.08% lower than the price target low of $2646.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3441.85, the stock is 7.91% and 13.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing 2.85% at the moment leaves the stock 50.32% off its SMA200. AMZN registered 95.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3,136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2,493.72.

The stock witnessed a 14.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.34%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 876800 employees, a market worth around $1730.63B and $321.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 132.30 and Fwd P/E is 77.99. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.67% and 1.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a “Buy”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 40 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $7.24 with sales reaching $92.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.00% in year-over-year returns.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

4,038 institutions hold shares in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), with 75.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.12% while institutional investors hold 67.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 500.00M, and float is at 426.04M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 57.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.97 million shares valued at $90.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.58% of the AMZN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.92 million shares valued at $77.02 billion to account for 5.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 16.34 million shares representing 3.26% and valued at over $45.09 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 16.05 million with a market value of $44.28 billion.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

A total of 257 insider transactions have happened at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 180 and purchases happening 77 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILKE JEFFREY A, the company’s CEO Worldwide Consumer. SEC filings show that WILKE JEFFREY A sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $3304.28 per share for a total of $2.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11772.0 shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Reynolds Shelley (Vice President) sold a total of 292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $3173.12 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5989.0 shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, McGrath Judith A (Director) disposed off 304 shares at an average price of $3173.12 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 2,324 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 539.72% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 17.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -63.8% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.