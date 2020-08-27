Baidu Inc. (BIDU) turns bullish with gain of 1.77 points

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is 0.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of $147.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $125.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77% off its average median price target of $1021.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.52% off the consensus price target high of $1216.23 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 85.82% higher than the price target low of $898.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.47, the stock is 3.50% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.59 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 8.66% off its SMA200. BIDU registered 22.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.29.

The stock witnessed a 10.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.89%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 37779 employees, a market worth around $44.30B and $15.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.89 and Fwd P/E is 13.98. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.45% and -13.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.1 with sales reaching $3.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

1,120 institutions hold shares in Baidu Inc. (BIDU), with 625.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 71.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 343.78M, and float is at 271.79M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 70.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.16 million shares valued at $1.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.81% of the BIDU Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.83 million shares valued at $1.18 billion to account for 3.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 9.66 million shares representing 3.53% and valued at over $1.16 billion, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 8.62 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -44.15% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 40.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.33% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.