Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) up 120.61% since start of the year

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is 120.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $21.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $16.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $15.84, the stock is 4.84% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 45.18% off its SMA200. BLDP registered 263.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.24.

The stock witnessed a 5.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.53%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 703 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $116.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.71% and -26.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $27.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), with 69.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.54% while institutional investors hold 10.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 243.77M, and float is at 174.87M with Short Float at 4.43%. Institutions hold 7.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.88 million shares valued at $28.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.77% of the BLDP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Marshall Wace LLP with 1.73 million shares valued at $26.61 million to account for 0.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arosa Capital Management LP which holds 0.97 million shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $15.02 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $14.77 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading 512.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.12% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.