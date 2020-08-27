CDE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Now

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is 3.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -39.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.34, the stock is 0.30% and 23.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.29 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 45.57% off its SMA200. CDE registered 49.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.37M.

The stock witnessed a 0.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.31%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2155 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $721.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.23. Profit margin for the company is -41.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 321.21% and -9.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $212.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -510.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), with 3.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 72.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.95M, and float is at 240.16M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 71.52% of the Float.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLOR ROBERT E, the company’s Chairman (non-executive). SEC filings show that MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $8.48 per share for a total of $8475.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 31 that MELLOR ROBERT E (Chairman (non-executive)) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 31 and was made at $7.92 per share for $7915.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, Nault Casey M. (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $8.01 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 379,291 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 13.33% up over the past 12 months. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is 224.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.