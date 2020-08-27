Check out this: SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is on the verge of a huge rally

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) is -26.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The WORX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is -46.59% and -26.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 103.13 million and changing 29.75% at the moment leaves the stock -27.86% off its SMA200. WORX registered -64.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5025 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4256.

The stock witnessed a -10.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.75%, and is 18.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.01% over the week and 31.83% over the month.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $21.97M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.51% and -85.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-164.80%).

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in SCWorx Corp. (WORX), with 2.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.79% while institutional investors hold 1.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.07M, and float is at 7.75M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 1.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 21300.0 shares valued at $47925.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.30% of the WORX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20841.0 shares valued at $46892.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19340.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $43515.0, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 959.0 with a market value of $2157.0.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Price John C, the company’s Former CFO. SEC filings show that Price John C sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $3.23 per share for a total of $16148.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.