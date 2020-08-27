Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Is Down -58.79% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is -58.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $5.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $1.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -25.6% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is 12.06% and 13.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.13 million and changing 22.66% at the moment leaves the stock -37.30% off its SMA200. CHS registered -37.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7964.

The stock witnessed a 17.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.29%, and is 9.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has around 4788 employees, a market worth around $199.03M and $1.80B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.80% and -69.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chico’s FAS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $439.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.30% year-over-year.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), with 9.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.58% while institutional investors hold 99.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.57M, and float is at 110.65M with Short Float at 7.31%. Institutions hold 91.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.41 million shares valued at $25.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the CHS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.1 million shares valued at $12.55 million to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 8.5 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $11.73 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 6.6 million with a market value of $9.11 million.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OLIVER DAVID M, the company’s Interim CFO, SVP – Controller. SEC filings show that OLIVER DAVID M bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $10640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86672.0 shares.

Chico’s FAS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Gwinner Kristin (EVP, CHRO) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $1.26 per share for $9433.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, Baker Gregory S (SVP & General Counsel) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $1.26 for $10710.0. The insider now directly holds 86,815 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS).

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 90.46% up over the past 12 months. The Cato Corporation (CATO) is -55.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.84% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.28.