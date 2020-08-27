China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PLIN Stock Is Going Next

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) is -72.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLIN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -7.46% and -17.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.5 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -55.04% off its SMA200. PLIN registered -77.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2385 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7066.

The stock witnessed a -14.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.73%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.84% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $25.81M and $98.86M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.14. Distance from 52-week low is 6.93% and -78.40% from its 52-week high.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN), with 13.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.20% while institutional investors hold 1.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.89M, and float is at 9.80M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 0.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 19959.0 shares valued at $25946.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the PLIN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 18271.0 shares valued at $23752.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding.