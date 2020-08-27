Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -37.55% Change This Year

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is -37.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.12 and a high of $41.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The CFG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -5.67% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.36, the stock is 0.77% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.86 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -13.03% off its SMA200. CFG registered -20.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.66.

The stock witnessed a 4.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.84%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $10.87B and $5.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.15 and Fwd P/E is 9.91. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.60% and -38.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $1.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Top Institutional Holders

925 institutions hold shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 100.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 426.61M, and float is at 424.92M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 100.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.01 million shares valued at $1.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.95% of the CFG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.28 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 10.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 23.21 million shares representing 5.44% and valued at over $585.87 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 21.14 million with a market value of $533.47 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P bought 165 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $21.25 per share for a total of $3506.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51508.0 shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that KOCH CHARLES JOHN (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $19.76 per share for $98800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93924.0 shares of the CFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, KOCH CHARLES JOHN (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $19.47 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 88,924 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is trading -11.55% down over the past 12 months. Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is -42.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.37% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.