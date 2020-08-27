Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) Vs. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Which Is Riskier?

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares are 76.85% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 24.01% or $0.67 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +226.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.73% down YTD and 73.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.12% and 10.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2007, Ferris Baker Watts recommended the CHCI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 11, 2008. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.46. The forecasts give the Comstock Holding Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.57% or 50.57%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 37,327 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 20,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,104 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 CHCI shares valued at $30000.0 on Apr 15. The shares were sold at $3.00 per share.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), on the other hand, is trading around $11.15 with a market cap of $3.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$5.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JBLU’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $445.0 million. This represented a -106.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $215.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.03 billion from $12.34 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $340.0 million while total current assets were at $3.78 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $223.0 million, significantly lower than the $968.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$211.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at JetBlue Airways Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 77,370 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,915 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.66M shares after the latest sales, with 7.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.10% with a share float percentage of 270.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JetBlue Airways Corporation having a total of 457 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.21 million shares worth more than $263.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.17 million and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.