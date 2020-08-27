DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is 9.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.46 and a high of $49.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The DKS stock was last observed hovering at around $46.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.32%.

Currently trading at $53.99, the stock is 16.98% and 24.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.22 million and changing 15.68% at the moment leaves the stock 40.08% off its SMA200. DKS registered 59.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.29.

The stock witnessed a 19.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.57%, and is 16.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has around 15300 employees, a market worth around $4.72B and $8.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.72 and Fwd P/E is 14.99. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 301.11% and 8.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $2.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Top Institutional Holders

434 institutions hold shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), with 4.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.17% while institutional investors hold 115.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.73M, and float is at 61.64M with Short Float at 24.98%. Institutions hold 109.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.67 million shares valued at $234.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the DKS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.67 million shares valued at $233.98 million to account for 8.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.4 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $181.37 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.57% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $176.25 million.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayes John Edward III, the company’s SVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Hayes John Edward III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $41.22 per share for a total of $82448.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36091.0 shares.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that COLOMBO WILLIAM J (Director) bought a total of 5,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $20.78 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the DKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, COLOMBO WILLIAM J (Director) acquired 4,444 shares at an average price of $24.70 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 346,581 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) that is trading 73.40% up over the past 12 months. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is 230.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.65% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.89.