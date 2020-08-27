DIS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Now

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is -8.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.07 and a high of $153.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $129.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.88% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -28.33% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.18, the stock is 4.70% and 10.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.41 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 6.51% off its SMA200. DIS registered -1.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.72.

The stock witnessed a 13.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.22%, and is 3.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 223000 employees, a market worth around $240.13B and $69.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.06. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.17% and -13.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66 with sales reaching $14.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

3,544 institutions hold shares in The Walt Disney Company (DIS), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 66.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 66.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 148.57 million shares valued at $16.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the DIS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 114.29 million shares valued at $12.75 billion to account for 6.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 75.72 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $8.44 billion, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 38.2 million with a market value of $4.26 billion.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, the company’s Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy. SEC filings show that BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 38 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $144.45 per share for a total of $5489.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98922.0 shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold a total of 4 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $144.45 per share for $578.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34620.0 shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) disposed off 838 shares at an average price of $144.74 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 34,618 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -13.98% down over the past 12 months. Sony Corporation (SNE) is 46.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.55% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.