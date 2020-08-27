Dissecting American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) top performing stock: Get the Stats

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is -22.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $18.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -62.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is 2.79% and 3.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -2.81% off its SMA200. AEO registered -29.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.61% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.45M.

The stock witnessed a 16.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.50%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $3.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.63. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.45% and -36.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $820.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.20% in year-over-year returns.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Top Institutional Holders

399 institutions hold shares in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), with 11.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.03% while institutional investors hold 111.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.78M, and float is at 153.80M with Short Float at 23.51%. Institutions hold 103.57% of the Float.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kessler Charles F, the company’s Global Brand President-AE. SEC filings show that Kessler Charles F sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87047.0 shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Kessler Charles F (Global Brand President-AE) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $6.87 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Spiegel Noel Joseph (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.70 for $97000.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -18.56% down over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -32.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.