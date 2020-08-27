Dissecting Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is 276.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.17 and a high of $93.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.86% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.73% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.82, the stock is -0.51% and -19.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.83 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 64.31% off its SMA200. NKLA registered 283.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 273.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.61.

The stock witnessed a 18.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.16%, and is -8.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 256 employees, a market worth around $15.30B and $0.44M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 281.71% and -58.70% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $30k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.79M, and float is at 88.08M with Short Float at 15.89%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by UBBEN JEFFREY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that UBBEN JEFFREY W sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $42.69 per share for a total of $59.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.28 million shares.