Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) shares are 67.66% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.86% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +178.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.50% down YTD and 42.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.42% and 8.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.91. The forecasts give the Equinox Gold Corp. stock a price target range of $20.30 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.85. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.4% or -18.99%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), on the other hand, is trading around $6.03 with a market cap of $1.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $Financial Services per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MGY’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $102.77 million. This represented a -24.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $82.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $1.41 billion from $1.49 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $165.84 million, significantly lower than the $309.39 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $36.19 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 229,185 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,770 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares after the latest sales, with MGM Growth Properties LLC net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 105.52M.