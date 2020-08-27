Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) And Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Among Headliners

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares are 57.68% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.11% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +283.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.67% down YTD and 107.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.06% and -15.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Noble Capital Markets recommended the EXK stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 21, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the EXK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.53. The forecasts give the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.77. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.67% or -37.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -66.70% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, down -4.40% from $0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.2 for the next year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), on the other hand, is trading around $8.29 with a market cap of $1.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $348.7 million. This represented a 54.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $770.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.34 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.17 billion from $5.81 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$14.4 million, significantly higher than the -$104.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$80.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 187,271 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,320 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 826.83k shares after the latest sales, with 262.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 125.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegheny Technologies Incorporated having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company.