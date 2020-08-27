Exelon Corporation (EXC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:EXC Stock Is Going Next

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is -18.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.28 and a high of $50.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.72% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.56% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.28, the stock is -1.49% and -1.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.0 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -8.70% off its SMA200. EXC registered -19.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.63.

The stock witnessed a -1.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.57%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has around 32713 employees, a market worth around $36.12B and $33.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.74 and Fwd P/E is 12.77. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.31% and -26.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $8.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Top Institutional Holders

1,296 institutions hold shares in Exelon Corporation (EXC), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 80.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 976.00M, and float is at 971.97M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 80.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.22 million shares valued at $3.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.77% of the EXC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 80.96 million shares valued at $2.94 billion to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 73.02 million shares representing 7.52% and valued at over $2.65 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 6.52% of the shares totaling 63.34 million with a market value of $2.3 billion.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Exelon Corporation (EXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 24 times.

Exelon Corporation (EXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 3.55% up over the past 12 months. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is 6.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.28% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.