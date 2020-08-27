Exploring Strategic Opportunities: So-Young International Inc. (SY), Zuora Inc. (ZUO)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) shares are -3.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.18% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.77% down YTD and 23.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.55% and -12.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Jefferies recommended the SY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Resumed the stock as a Buy on April 23, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the SY stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.62. The forecasts give the So-Young International Inc. stock a price target range of $136.31 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $106.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.37% or 88.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.39, up 40.90% from $0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.06 for the next year.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), on the other hand, is trading around $13.09 with a market cap of $1.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zuora Inc. (ZUO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZUO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -28.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $59.6 million. This represented a 19.35% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $73.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.15 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $392.17 million from $402.23 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $87.9 million while total current assets were at $257.59 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.95 million, significantly higher than the -$2.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.17 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Zuora Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 3,258,835 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,086,391 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.34M shares after the latest sales, with -366.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.70% with a share float percentage of 98.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zuora Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.83 million shares worth more than $112.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.88 million and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.