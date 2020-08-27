Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Urban One Inc. (UONEK), Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) shares are -33.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.08% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +124.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -81.58% down YTD and 85.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.35% and -25.88% over the month.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,484,988 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,356,901. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 778,129 and 2,356,901 in purchases and sales respectively.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), on the other hand, is trading around $1.18 with a market cap of $142.98M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AYTU’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.95 million. This represented a -46.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.16 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.15 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $158.95 million from $74.48 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$20.61 million, significantly lower than the -$10.36 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$26.46 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Aytu BioScience Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 15,624,765 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,201,698 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.5M shares after the latest sales, with 88.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.60% with a share float percentage of 116.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aytu BioScience Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company.