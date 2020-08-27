Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) picks momentum as shares drop -0.27%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is -23.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCAU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $11.29, the stock is 1.39% and 7.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.76 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 0.77% off its SMA200. FCAU registered -11.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.72.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.86%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.53. Distance from 52-week low is 88.17% and -30.52% from its 52-week high.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $28.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oakmark Fund with over 20.12 million shares valued at $144.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.30% of the FCAU Shares outstanding. As of Apr 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx with 19.19 million shares valued at $165.21 million to account for 1.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard International Growth Fund which holds 13.74 million shares representing 0.89% and valued at over $121.44 million, while Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 7.1 million with a market value of $51.08 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 905.78% up over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is -22.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.