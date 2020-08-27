Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Vs. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Those Ticking Clocks

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares are -20.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.78% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +284.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.99% down YTD and 146.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 48.84% and 59.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 10, 2019, William Blair recommended the GOGO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on May 13, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $5.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 9.7.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -19.30% in the current quarter to -$0.74, down from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.52, down -35.20% from -$1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.99 and -$0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 554,632 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 78,296. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 328,263 and 31,220 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bayer Michael P., a SVP, Controller & CAO at the company, sold 10,947 shares worth $70655.0 at $6.45 per share on Nov 12. The Director had earlier bought another 22,610 GOGO shares valued at $36099.0 on May 13. The shares were bought at $1.60 per share. TOWNSEND CHARLES C (Director) bought 7,400 shares at $3.98 per share on Aug 30 for a total of $29445.0 while TOWNSEND CHARLES C, (Director) bought 37,800 shares on Aug 29 for $0.15 million with each share fetching $3.99.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), on the other hand, is trading around $16.55 with a market cap of $1.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $78.7 million. This represented a 94.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.54 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.44 billion from $6.09 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$323.1 million, significantly lower than the $235.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$558.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Delek US Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 1,634,969 shares. Insider sales totaled 56,601 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.83M shares after the latest sales, with 849.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 71.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delek US Holdings Inc. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company.