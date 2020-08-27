Heat Check: China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Vs. ChampionX Corporation (CHX)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares are -33.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.31% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.03% down YTD and -51.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.20% and -1.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.21. The forecasts give the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.71% or 82.71%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX), on the other hand, is trading around $10.10 with a market cap of $2.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ChampionX Corporation (CHX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -67.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $131.34 million. This represented a 56.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $298.91 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.95 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.52 billion from $1.25 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $78.03 million, significantly higher than the $59.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $58.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at ChampionX Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 11,759 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,837 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.40% with a share float percentage of 198.72M. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.05 million shares worth more than $224.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $181.58 million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.