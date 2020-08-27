Heat Check: MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Vs. Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are 73.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.78% or $12.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +143.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -6.18% down YTD and 6.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.59% and 13.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 02, 2020, Needham recommended the MDB stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on June 05, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $228.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $238.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 4.05.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 48.00% in the current quarter to -$0.39, down from the -$0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.26, up 25.50% from -$1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.43 and -$0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 304 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,471,437 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 762,498. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,769,457 and 169,567 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hazard Charles M Jr, a Director at the company, sold 1,667 shares worth $0.36 million at $217.14 per share on Aug 03. The Director had earlier sold another 350 MDB shares valued at $78950.0 on Aug 03. The shares were sold at $225.57 per share. MERRIMAN DWIGHT A (Director) sold 3,000 shares at $222.00 per share on Aug 03 for a total of $0.67 million while MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, (Director) sold 14,000 shares on Aug 03 for $3.05 million with each share fetching $217.73.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), on the other hand, is trading around $25.27 with a market cap of $1.53B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAXR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $168.0 million. This represented a 61.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $439.0 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $4.43 billion from $4.89 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $36.0 million, significantly lower than the $61.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$92.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Maxar Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 631,620 shares. Insider sales totaled 142,730 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 895.44k shares after the latest sales, with 438.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.60% with a share float percentage of 59.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxar Technologies Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.24 million shares worth more than $94.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 4.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.9 million and represent 7.40% of shares outstanding.