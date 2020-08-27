Heat Check: Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Vs. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares are 86.08% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.57% or $9.6 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +154.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -7.13% down YTD and 57.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.33% and 4.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 06, 2020, Bernstein recommended the SPOT stock is a Underperform, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on July 14, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the SPOT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 5 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $278.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $256.38. The forecasts give the Spotify Technology S.A. stock a price target range of $301.90 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.12. The two limits represent an upside potential of 7.82% or -131.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -326.40% in the current quarter to -$0.63, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.67, up 39.00% from -$1.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.32 and -$0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.41 for the next year.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), on the other hand, is trading around $6.95 with a market cap of $3.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.25 and spell out a less modest performance – a -11.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -96.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $35.31 million. This represented a 83.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $219.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.72 billion from $5.78 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $362.15 million, significantly higher than the $252.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $238.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Antero Midstream Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 635,940 shares. Insider sales totaled 28,106,053 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 165.26M shares after the latest sales, with -14.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.60% with a share float percentage of 305.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Midstream Corporation having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 34.52 million shares worth more than $176.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 29.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.01 million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.