Here are the top Institutional holders of Geron Corporation (GERN) shares

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is 34.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is 7.35% and -2.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.75 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 24.23% off its SMA200. GERN registered 35.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8339 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5017.

The stock witnessed a 4.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.35%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $583.34M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 143.33% and -23.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.60%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Geron Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $60k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -54.20% in year-over-year returns.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Geron Corporation (GERN), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 31.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 310.47M, and float is at 260.40M with Short Float at 12.41%. Institutions hold 31.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 30.13 million shares valued at $65.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.70% of the GERN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.4 million shares valued at $42.29 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 19.23 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $41.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 15.46 million with a market value of $33.71 million.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. bought 17,441 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $30173.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19641.0 shares.

Geron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. (Director) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $1.34 per share for $2948.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2200.0 shares of the GERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, O’Farrell Elizabeth G. (Director) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $1080.0. The insider now directly holds 800 shares of Geron Corporation (GERN).

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading 59.17% up over the past 12 months. Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is 33.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.4% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.14.