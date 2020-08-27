Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI)

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) is -32.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.62 and a high of $33.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The SJI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.61% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -5.24% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.10, the stock is -6.47% and -7.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -20.14% off its SMA200. SJI registered -29.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.08% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.12M.

The stock witnessed a -7.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.46%, and is -7.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.64% and -33.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

South Jersey Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $252.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 294.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Top Institutional Holders

340 institutions hold shares in South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI), with 718.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 85.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.59M, and float is at 99.71M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 85.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.11 million shares valued at $352.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.03% of the SJI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.48 million shares valued at $261.81 million to account for 10.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.46 million shares representing 10.40% and valued at over $261.49 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 5.27 million with a market value of $131.63 million.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holzer Sunita, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Holzer Sunita sold 79 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $22.98 per share for a total of $1815.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34425.0 shares.

South Jersey Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Holzer Sunita (Director) sold a total of 11 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $26.90 per share for $296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34504.0 shares of the SJI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA (Director) disposed off 7,200 shares at an average price of $27.13 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 17,205 shares of South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI).

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -2.47% down over the past 12 months. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is -32.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.