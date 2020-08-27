Here is a breakdown of the eBay Inc. (EBAY) stock performance

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is 62.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.02 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $58.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.56% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -19.55% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.58, the stock is 4.06% and 6.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.48 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 41.03% off its SMA200. EBAY registered 50.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.19% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.91M.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.44%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $40.62B and $10.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.40 and Fwd P/E is 14.80. Profit margin for the company is 46.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.13% and -4.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eBay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $2.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Top Institutional Holders

1,261 institutions hold shares in eBay Inc. (EBAY), with 35.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.13% while institutional investors hold 112.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 703.00M, and float is at 664.62M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 107.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.6 million shares valued at $2.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.52% of the EBAY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.14 million shares valued at $2.42 billion to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Comprehensive Financial Management, LLC which holds 32.93 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $1.73 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 32.18 million with a market value of $1.69 billion.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 204 insider transactions have happened at eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 109 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Jae Hyun, the company’s SVP, International. SEC filings show that Lee Jae Hyun sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $58.35 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

eBay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 8,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $58.78 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22610.0 shares of the EBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Lee Jae Hyun (SVP, International) disposed off 12,477 shares at an average price of $57.00 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 285,796 shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 539.72% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 17.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.