Here is a breakdown of the MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) stock performance

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is -63.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $8.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 0.27% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -39.31% off its SMA200. MFA registered -61.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6711 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1551.

The stock witnessed a 5.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.06%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $356.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.49. Distance from 52-week low is 768.75% and -65.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MFA Financial Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $37.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.80% in year-over-year returns.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Top Institutional Holders

368 institutions hold shares in MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 76.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 453.21M, and float is at 450.65M with Short Float at 3.88%. Institutions hold 76.47% of the Float.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wulfsohn Bryan, the company’s Sr. VP and Co-CIO. SEC filings show that Wulfsohn Bryan bought 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $2.69 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

MFA Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that FREYDBERG RONALD A (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $6.01 per share for $90150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the MFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, JOSEPHS ROBIN (Director) disposed off 24,805 shares at an average price of $7.65 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 83,186 shares of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -20.68% down over the past 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -6.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.66% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.