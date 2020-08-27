IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) And K12 Inc. (LRN) Among Headliners

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares are 13.94% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.16% or $0.13 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +195.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.56% down YTD and 13.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.24% and -16.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the IAG stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, BofA Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on August 07, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the IAG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.25. The forecasts give the IAMGOLD Corporation stock a price target range of $7.89 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.13% or 0.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -250.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.09, up 6.00% from $0.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.14 for the next year.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN), on the other hand, is trading around $39.17 with a market cap of $1.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.67 and spell out a less modest performance – a -27.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the K12 Inc. (LRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LRN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $84.89 million. This represented a 68.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $268.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.07 billion from $1.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $80.42 million, significantly lower than the $141.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $35.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at K12 Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 1,121,697 shares. Insider sales totaled 933,153 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.39M shares after the latest sales, with 199.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.30% with a share float percentage of 38.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with K12 Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.53 million shares worth more than $96.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 3.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.15 million and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.