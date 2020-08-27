Investing action plan for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) And Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares are -37.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.98% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.37% down YTD and -27.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.74% and -17.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the DDD stock is a Sell, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on July 16, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the DDD stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.80. The forecasts give the 3D Systems Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.18% or -9.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.28, down -23.00% from -$0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 979,490 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 158,023. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,932 and 16,237 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson Andrew Martin, a EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $32000.0 at $8.00 per share on May 28. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 DDD shares valued at $58000.0 on Aug 17. The shares were bought at $5.80 per share. Johnson Andrew Martin (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 4,000 shares at $8.00 per share on Apr 24 for a total of $32000.0 while Johnson Andrew Martin, (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 4,000 shares on Mar 30 for $32000.0 with each share fetching $8.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), on the other hand, is trading around $12.17 with a market cap of $411.47M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TNK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $42.77 million. This represented a 87.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $341.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.22 billion from $2.23 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $138.69 million, significantly higher than the $46.22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $137.84 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 31.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.30% with a share float percentage of 23.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teekay Tankers Ltd. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company.