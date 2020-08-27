Investing action plan for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) And Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) shares are -5.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.65% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +130.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.40% down YTD and 10.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.65% and -2.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 22, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw recommended the UUUU stock is a Buy, while earlier, Noble Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on May 13, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $1.80. The forecasts give the Energy Fuels Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.62. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.0% or 31.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.17, up 44.20% from -$0.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 711,905 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 213,658. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,500 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), on the other hand, is trading around $5.30 with a market cap of $4.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MRO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $69.0 million. This represented a 85.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $490.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.95 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.57 billion from $19.71 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $710.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.31 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$224.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Marathon Oil Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 146,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,724 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.57M shares after the latest sales, with 35.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.10% with a share float percentage of 787.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Oil Corporation having a total of 854 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.12 million shares worth more than $539.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 58.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $359.78 million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.