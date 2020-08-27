Investors have great interest in Biofrontera AG (BFRA), Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares are 5.56% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.09% or $0.72 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +106.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.24% down YTD and 78.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.60% and 66.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 20, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the BFRA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Lake Street had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on May 20, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BFRA stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.87.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to -$0.16, down from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.09, down -23.70% from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and -$0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.21 for the next year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), on the other hand, is trading around $13.83 with a market cap of $680.71M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TUP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $217.9 million. This represented a 45.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $397.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.81 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.19 billion from $1.3 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $45.3 million, significantly higher than the $1.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $31.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Tupperware Brands Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 941,319 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,963 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.53M shares after the latest sales, with 160.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.50% with a share float percentage of 47.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tupperware Brands Corporation having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.67 million shares worth more than $36.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.84 million and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.