Is there a cornucopia of returns in Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) And Covetrus Inc. (CVET)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are 231.98% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.43% or -$0.84 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +580.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.93% down YTD and 290.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.67% and 95.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 06, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the APPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $23.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.43. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -1.02.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.40% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.46, up 76.10% from $0.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 406,097 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 78,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,657 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

GYANI MOHAN S, a Director at the company, bought 6,000 shares worth $24780.0 at $4.13 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 APPS shares valued at $21100.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $4.22 per share. DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $4.26 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $21300.0 while DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 09 for $30100.0 with each share fetching $6.02.

Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), on the other hand, is trading around $24.01 with a market cap of $2.76B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.25 and spell out a less modest performance – a -24.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Covetrus Inc. (CVET) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVET’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -24.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $196.0 million. This represented a 80.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.03 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.53 billion from $3.49 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $54.0 million, significantly higher than the $3.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $30.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Covetrus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 152,350 shares. Insider sales totaled 96,711 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 6.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 100.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Covetrus Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.74 million shares worth more than $263.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 11.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.36 million and represent 10.52% of shares outstanding.