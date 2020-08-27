Is there a cornucopia of returns in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) And SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are 27.63% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.71% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +198.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.53% down YTD and 84.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.08% and 74.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the PACB stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on June 02, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PACB stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.33. The forecasts give the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.0% or -31.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.11, down -12.40% from -$0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 466,769. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 446,401 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hunkapiller Michael, a CEO & President at the company, sold 259,164 shares worth $1.72 million at $6.63 per share on Aug 24. The CEO & President had earlier sold another 228,632 PACB shares valued at $1.47 million on Aug 25. The shares were sold at $6.44 per share. Hunkapiller Michael (CEO & President) sold 189,847 shares at $6.57 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $1.25 million while Hunkapiller Michael, (CEO & President) sold 256,554 shares on Aug 20 for $1.66 million with each share fetching $6.47.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS), on the other hand, is trading around $14.12 with a market cap of $236.65M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SSSS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $12000.0. This represented a 95.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.14 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at SuRo Capital Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 1,119,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 41.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.37M shares after the latest sales, with 55.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.80% with a share float percentage of 13.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SuRo Capital Corp. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company.