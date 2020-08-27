It makes sense to watch Callaway Golf Company (ELY) And Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) shares are -3.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.14% or $0.81 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +329.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.73% down YTD and 33.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.40% and 10.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Cowen recommended the ELY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Compass Point had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 07, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ELY stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.90. The forecasts give the Callaway Golf Company stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.48% or -1.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 400.00% in the current quarter to $0.26, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, down -12.50% from $1.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 680,963 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 350,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP, Callaway Golf had earlier sold another 24,595 ELY shares valued at $0.54 million on Jan 06. The shares were sold at $21.81 per share.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), on the other hand, is trading around $5.06 with a market cap of $19.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BSBR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 39.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $214.83 million. This represented a 92.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.73 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.98 billion, significantly higher than the $2.84 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.79 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.70% with a share float percentage of 3.73B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 4.06 million shares worth more than $21.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Macquarie Group Limited held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.1 million and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.