It makes sense to watch Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) And Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE: CCH) shares are 53.70% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.33% or $0.8 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +60.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -3.16% down YTD and 46.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.33% and 17.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR), on the other hand, is trading around $37.16 with a market cap of $3.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Portland General Electric Company (POR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

POR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $34.0 million. This represented a 92.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $469.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.44 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.8 billion from $8.47 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $356.0 million, significantly higher than the $314.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$14.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Portland General Electric Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 25,086 shares. Insider sales totaled 504 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 407.26k shares after the latest sales, with 6.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 89.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Portland General Electric Company having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.73 million shares worth more than $406.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $290.37 million and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.