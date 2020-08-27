It makes sense to watch Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) And Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares are 8.61% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.56% or $1.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +135.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.84% down YTD and -5.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.79% and 4.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2020, Raymond James recommended the UBER stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 21, 2020. 41 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the UBER stock is a “Strong Buy. 2 of the 41 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 31 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.56. The forecasts give the Uber Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.31% or -70.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -18.60% in the current quarter to -$0.65, up from the -$0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.85, down -9.20% from -$6.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.57 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 271 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,654,834 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 114,393,160. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 659,774 and 407,345 in purchases and sales respectively.

West Tony, sold 2,000 shares worth $61420.0 at $30.71 per share on Jun 30. The insider had earlier sold another 2,000 UBER shares valued at $60800.0 on Jul 31. The shares were sold at $30.40 per share. ECKERT ROBERT (Director) bought 15,740 shares at $31.60 per share on Jun 15 for a total of $0.5 million while Hazelbaker Jill, sold 50,409 shares on May 27 for $1.74 million with each share fetching $34.54.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.23 with a market cap of $887.05M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LADR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.16 million. This represented a 181.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted -$6.33 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.34 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $43.45 million, significantly lower than the $132.54 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $35.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Ladder Capital Corp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 4,638,378 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.7M shares after the latest sales, with -786.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.00% with a share float percentage of 99.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ladder Capital Corp having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.69 million shares worth more than $78.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.78 million and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.