It makes sense to watch Zscaler Inc. (ZS) And CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares are 201.08% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.22% or $4.37 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +300.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.57% down YTD and 84.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.15% and 12.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 20, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the ZS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Loop Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 21, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $140.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $110.83. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -26.32.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 250.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, up 39.90% from $0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 250 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,680,810 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,631,647. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 656,431 and 823,171 in purchases and sales respectively.

Apte Manoj, a Chief Strategy Officer at the company, sold 1,179 shares worth $0.16 million at $137.01 per share on Aug 20. The Chief Strategy Officer had earlier sold another 15,485 ZS shares valued at $2.12 million on Aug 21. The shares were sold at $137.06 per share. BLASING KAREN (Director) sold 3,000 shares at $132.03 per share on Aug 03 for a total of $0.4 million while Schlossman Robert, (Chief Legal Officer) sold 40,000 shares on Aug 03 for $5.28 million with each share fetching $132.04.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), on the other hand, is trading around $10.73 with a market cap of $1.99B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -84.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46.26 million. This represented a 68.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $148.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.18 billion from $8.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $411.19 million, significantly lower than the $560.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $124.28 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at CNX Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 150,358 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.2M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.70% with a share float percentage of 182.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Resources Corporation having a total of 304 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 36.99 million shares worth more than $319.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ held 19.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.37 million and represent 11.68% of shares outstanding.