Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) is 47.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The KNDI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $6.99, the stock is -17.17% and 21.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.08 million and changing 4.80% at the moment leaves the stock 61.52% off its SMA200. KNDI registered 40.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.18.

The stock witnessed a 80.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.95%, and is -13.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 25.21% over the month.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) has around 594 employees, a market worth around $408.98M and $119.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.36. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.12% and -59.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Analyst Forecasts

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI), with 15.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.59% while institutional investors hold 6.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.37M, and float is at 39.43M with Short Float at 13.65%. Institutions hold 4.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 0.61 million shares valued at $2.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.11% of the KNDI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.74 million to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.28% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.49 million.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yu Henry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yu Henry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $4.71 per share for a total of $23550.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) that is trading 10.59% up over the past 12 months. Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is 14.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.37% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.