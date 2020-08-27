Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.98 and a high of $32.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $29.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.59% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -10.37% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.80, the stock is -0.02% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.72 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 6.39% off its SMA200. KDP registered 11.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.58.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.27%, and is 1.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $42.31B and $11.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.34 and Fwd P/E is 18.77. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.01% and -6.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $2.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Top Institutional Holders

468 institutions hold shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), with 1.11B shares held by insiders accounting for 78.70% while institutional investors hold 100.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.41B, and float is at 489.99M with Short Float at 6.33%. Institutions hold 21.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BDT Capital Partners, LLC with over 85.81 million shares valued at $2.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.10% of the KDP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 54.96 million shares valued at $1.56 billion to account for 3.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 45.2 million shares representing 3.21% and valued at over $1.28 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 39.48 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAB Holdings B.V., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that JAB Holdings B.V. sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $1.3 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681.08 million shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Maple Holdings B.V. (10% Owner) sold a total of 45,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $29.00 per share for $1.3 billion. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 681.08 million shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Mondelez International, Inc. (Director) disposed off 14,071,962 shares at an average price of $29.45 for $414.42 million. The insider now directly holds 170,725,048 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).