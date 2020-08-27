Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Vs. Facebook Inc. (FB): Those Ticking Clocks

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are 149.87% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.90% or $1.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +161.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.20% down YTD and 40.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.94% and 18.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Raymond James recommended the OCUL stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 10, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the OCUL stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.50. The forecasts give the Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.2% or 1.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -106.50% in the current quarter to -$0.27, up from the -$0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.43, up 227.20% from -$1.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,813,584 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SUMMER ROAD LLC, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 35,052 shares worth $0.17 million at $4.87 per share on Mar 24. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 363,636 OCUL shares valued at $2.0 million on May 19. The shares were bought at $5.50 per share. SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) bought 64,948 shares at $4.66 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $0.3 million while SUMMER ROAD LLC, (10% Owner) bought 9,100 shares on Mar 20 for $41119.0 with each share fetching $4.52.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), on the other hand, is trading around $303.91 with a market cap of $872.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $281.91 and spell out a less modest performance – a -7.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Facebook Inc. (FB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 37.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.89 billion. This represented a 52.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.69 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.80 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.91 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $139.69 billion from $138.37 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $37.2 billion while total current assets were at $68.13 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $14.88 billion, significantly lower than the $17.92 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 126 times at Facebook Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 71 times and accounting for 438,465 shares. Insider sales totaled 314,114 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.92M shares after the latest sales, with 2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.00% with a share float percentage of 2.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Facebook Inc. having a total of 3,459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 188.14 million shares worth more than $42.72 billion. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 161.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.62 billion and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.