Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) And Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Saying Scary Stuff?

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares are -62.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.18% or -$0.99 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.80% down YTD and -45.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.09% and -1.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 17, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the ORTX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on June 01, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.13. The forecasts give the Orchard Therapeutics plc stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.27% or 43.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to -$0.45, down from the -$0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.88, down -52.60% from -$1.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.53 and -$0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

FMR LLC, a See Remark 1 at the company, sold 19,721 shares worth $0.27 million at $13.49 per share on Jan 02. The insider had earlier sold another 4,921 ORTX shares valued at $63973.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $13.00 per share.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND), on the other hand, is trading around $61.13 with a market cap of $3.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $70.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Lemonade Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 24,600,878 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 48.58M.