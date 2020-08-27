Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) picks momentum as shares rise 0.77%

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) is -93.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $6.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The PACD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.10 for the next 12 months. It is also -170.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.10 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -170.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is -24.55% and -38.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.6 million and changing 9.73% at the moment leaves the stock -80.48% off its SMA200. PACD registered -95.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.69% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.71M.

The stock witnessed a -41.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.72%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.16% over the week and 10.37% over the month.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) has around 763 employees, a market worth around $18.38M and $215.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.21% and -96.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Drilling S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.93 with sales reaching $34.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD), with 5M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.65% while institutional investors hold 102.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.20M, and float is at 70.81M with Short Float at 4.02%. Institutions hold 95.35% of the Float.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 2 times.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transocean Ltd. (RIG) that is trading -71.16% down over the past 12 months.