Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) up 410.77% since start of the year

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is 410.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $5.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.32, the stock is -2.00% and 79.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing -17.41% at the moment leaves the stock 293.32% off its SMA200. PEIX registered 526.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 592.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.14% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.58k.

The stock witnessed a 137.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 581.03%, and is -28.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.86% over the week and 23.16% over the month.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $225.83M and $1.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.06. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1409.09% and -37.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $228.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), with 4.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.18% while institutional investors hold 33.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.50M, and float is at 53.45M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 31.49% of the Float.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kieta Douglas L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kieta Douglas L bought 980 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $5.08 per share for a total of $4974.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Wright Christopher W (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secy) sold a total of 82,869 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PEIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 146,591 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -25.12% down over the past 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is 18.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.